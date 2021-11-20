Piedmont Health District to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont District will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic in Nottoway County.

The clinic will be held Dec. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the conference room at the Crewe Volunteer Fire Department located at 1105 W. Virginia Avenue.

The health district says they will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses free of charge.

Here are some reminders for those considering getting the Primary Series and booster shots:

The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The booster vaccine can be obtained by eligible individuals at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster.

If you are coming for your second, third, or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

