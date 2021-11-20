NAACP, legal analyst respond to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after going to a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin last year, killing two men and injuring a third.

“What upsets me the most about the verdict is there’s no consequence for this action,” said Da’quan Love with Virginia’s NAACP.

Love watched the verdict come down. Although he disagrees with it, he says he’s not surprised by it.

“Many Black folks know there’s a double standard in this country - there has been for many years. Some think that many of us have gotten, sadly, use to the justice system being unjust and providing unfair verdicts and allowing privilege. That’s what this case was about, a lot of privilege on display, and that resulted in this particular verdict,” Love said.

“It’s indisputable that this 17-year-old brought an assault rifle into a chaotic, dangerous situation. That was incredibly stupid. Stupidity, of course, is not a crime,” NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said.

He adds it’s important to remember what jurors are tasked with doing. “The question was, did he reasonably feel that he was in that kind of danger that justified the use of deadly force.”

Rittenhouse said one of the protesters he killed attacked him with a skateboard. He says the reason he traveled to Wisconsin in the first place was to protect businesses in the area.

“We all understand the right to defend yourselves or the right to defend loved ones, but I think what we should learn from this is the importance of avoiding the situation where you have to do that,” Benjamin added.

“The fact that a 17-year-old white man can go unprovoked into a community that he does not live in and openly carry, shoot innocent victims, or shoot and kill anyone and not have any consequence, any consequence, is concerning,” Love added.

Rittenhouse was 17 at the time. He’s now 18 and plans on going to college and becoming a nurse.

