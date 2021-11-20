Man killed in two-vehicle crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been killed following a crash in Hanover County on Friday night.

Close to 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road and Rhyne Lane for a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies say a 2007 Volvo was traveling westbound on Mountain Road (Route 33) when it ran off the right shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected, and collided with a 2011 Hyundai that was traveling eastbound.

Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, and he died on the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

