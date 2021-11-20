Healthcare Pros
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg

Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Petersburg on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 100 block of Elm Street. Once officers arrived, they found a male outside a house in critical conditions from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being transported by air to a Richmond hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

