Kroger, Feed More partner to donate to 450 volunteers this Thanksgiving

The grocer recently donated $4.500 to Feed More so the nonprofit can give each of its 450...
The grocer recently donated $4.500 to Feed More so the nonprofit can give each of its 450 volunteers a $10 Kroger gift card.(Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger and Feed More are partnering up this Thanksgiving to give back to volunteers who have helped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocer recently donated $4,500 to Feed More so the nonprofit can give each of its 450 volunteers a $10 Kroger gift card. During the week of Thanksgiving, Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers deliver Thanksgiving meals to recipients on more than 108 routes across 14 localities throughout greater Richmond and the Tri-cities.

Doug Pick, Chief Executive Officer at Feed More spoke about how dedicated their volunteers have been in the midst of the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, ensuring that Meals on Wheels delivery proceeded uninterrupted was a significant priority for us, and without our volunteers, we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Pick said.

Throughout the month of November, Feed More has been distributing gift cards to volunteers and will distribute a number of gift cards to volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

