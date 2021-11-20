Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman with medical condition

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Suzanne Lyons, 42, of Charles City, was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 18. She was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike around the area of Little Florida Road Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Lyons was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.

Deputies say Lyons also has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Suzanne Lyons or where she is should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-265-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.