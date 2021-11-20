Healthcare Pros
Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman with medical condition

Suzanne Lyons, 42, was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Suzanne Lyons, 42, of Charles City, was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 18. She was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike around the area of Little Florida Road Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Lyons was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.

Deputies say Lyons also has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Suzanne Lyons or where she is should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-265-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

