Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Hanover Sheriff’s Office has located missing woman with medical condition

Suzanne Lyons, 42, was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.
Suzanne Lyons, 42, was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman with a medical condition.

Suzanne Lyons, 42, of Charles City, was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 18. She was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike around the area of Little Florida Road Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Lyons has been returned to her family.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman was killed on Friday morning after becoming pinned between vehicles in a Stafford...
Woman killed after becoming pinned between vehicles in parking lot
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school

Latest News

The clinic will be held Dec. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the conference room at the Crewe...
Piedmont Health District to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The master class will cover key components in pursuing a music career, artist development,...
Grammy Award winning artist to host first ‘Virtual Master Class’ at Virginia Union University
Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad will be repairing the crossings, and the closures are...
Railroad repairs set to begin in Henrico County’s east end
The four occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to crews arriving.
Four displaced following structure fire