Hanover Sheriff’s Office has located missing woman with medical condition

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman with a medical condition.

Suzanne Lyons, 42, of Charles City, was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 18. She was last seen walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike around the area of Little Florida Road Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Lyons has been returned to her family.

