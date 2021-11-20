Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Grammy Award winning artist to host first ‘Virtual Master Class’ at Virginia Union University

The master class will cover key components in pursuing a music career, artist development,...
The master class will cover key components in pursuing a music career, artist development, songwriting, producing, and publishing.((SOURCE: Hezekiah Walker))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Hezekiah Walker will be hosting the first ‘Virtual Master Class’ at Virginia Union University.

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel music at VUU will host the virtual session from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Gospel Music Industry Essentials Master Class would be an introduction for those who want to launch a career in the gospel music industry. Components that will be covered in the course include pursuing a music career, artist development, songwriting, producing, and publishing.

The artist spoke about the upcoming master class.

“I am excited about Virginia Union being the hub. We want people from all over the world to come here to learn about gospel music, to enjoy gospel music and to collaborate, to learn about songwriting, to learn about the industry, to learn about how to become an artist,” Walker said.

For more information, or to register for the course click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman was killed on Friday morning after becoming pinned between vehicles in a Stafford...
Woman killed after becoming pinned between vehicles in parking lot
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school

Latest News

The clinic will be held Dec. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the conference room at the Crewe...
Piedmont Health District to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Suzanne Lyons, 42, was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a yellow backpack.
Hanover Sheriff’s Office has located missing woman with medical condition
Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad will be repairing the crossings, and the closures are...
Railroad repairs set to begin in Henrico County’s east end
The four occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to crews arriving.
Four displaced following structure fire