Grammy Award winning artist to host first ‘Virtual Master Class’ at Virginia Union University

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Hezekiah Walker will be hosting the first ‘Virtual Master Class’ at Virginia Union University.

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel music at VUU will host the virtual session from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Gospel Music Industry Essentials Master Class would be an introduction for those who want to launch a career in the gospel music industry. Components that will be covered in the course include pursuing a music career, artist development, songwriting, producing, and publishing.

The artist spoke about the upcoming master class.

“I am excited about Virginia Union being the hub. We want people from all over the world to come here to learn about gospel music, to enjoy gospel music and to collaborate, to learn about songwriting, to learn about the industry, to learn about how to become an artist,” Walker said.

For more information, or to register for the course click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.