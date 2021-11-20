Four displaced following structure fire

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people have been displaced from their home following a fire early Saturday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire on Wallace Farms Lane in the southern part of the county.

Crews responded just around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning (Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

Five minutes after their arrival, crews witnessed smoke coming from the chimney of a three-story single-family home. After further investigation, crews found fire on the roofline in the rear of the home on the outside as well as fire on the roofline inside the home.

The four occupants were able to evacuate prior to crews arriving, and reported having minor injuries. All of the residents were treated at the scene.

Crews say no working smoke alarms were present. The occupants are temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

