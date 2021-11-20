Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Four displaced following structure fire

The four occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to crews arriving.
The four occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to crews arriving.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people have been displaced from their home following a fire early Saturday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire on Wallace Farms Lane in the southern part of the county.

Crews responded just around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning
Crews responded just around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

Five minutes after their arrival, crews witnessed smoke coming from the chimney of a three-story single-family home. After further investigation, crews found fire on the roofline in the rear of the home on the outside as well as fire on the roofline inside the home.

The four occupants were able to evacuate prior to crews arriving, and reported having minor injuries. All of the residents were treated at the scene.

Crews say no working smoke alarms were present. The occupants are temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A woman was killed on Friday morning after becoming pinned between vehicles in a Stafford...
Woman killed after becoming pinned between vehicles in parking lot
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school

Latest News

Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad will be repairing the crossings, and the closures are...
Railroad repairs set to begin in Henrico County’s east end
The workshop is aimed at people new to growing cannabis and for anyone who has never consumed...
Happy Trees to host ‘how to use cannabis’ workshop, festival this weekend
AMFM Healthcare specializes in providing multi-faceted treatment to diagnosing and managing...
Mental healthcare provider aims to bring more access treatment options to Virginia
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
NAACP, legal analyst respond to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict