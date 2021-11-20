Forecast: Warmer on Sunday, much colder by Tuesday
Showers to start the workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will get a little warmer on Sunday, but it turns sharply colder again early in the work week.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Scattered showers during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy turning partly sunny and windy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 50.
Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
