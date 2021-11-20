Forecast: Warmer on Sunday, much colder by Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will get a little warmer on Sunday, but it turns sharply colder again early in the work week.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Scattered showers during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy turning partly sunny and windy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 50.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.