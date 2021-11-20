Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Cool and mostly dry weekend

Rain ahead to start the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and cool weekend ahead.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Scattered showers during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy turning partly sunny and windy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

First Alert: Cold weather is expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 50.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

