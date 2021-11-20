Caught on Camera: Man steals lawnmower from church in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a lawnmower from a storage shed.

The police department posted a video on Facebook showing a white man walking up to the shed at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries on 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd at about 3:10 a.m. Oct. 7. The man in the video was seen stealing a green and yellow 2020 John Deere Z915E ZTrak lawnmower worth over $9,000.

After attempting to start it multiple times with no luck, the man was able to successfully get the mower running...into several boxes and other equipment in the shed. He then escapes on the mower and rides off towards Hull Street Road.

According to police, the person of interest has tattoos on both arms and appeared to be wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information is advised to go to Crime Solvers either by their website or by phone, 804-748-0600.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.