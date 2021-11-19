Woman killed after becoming pinned between vehicles in parking lot

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was killed on Friday morning after becoming pinned between vehicles in a Stafford County parking lot.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called around 11:16 a.m. on Nov. 19 to the parking lot of a beauty salon along Harrell Road.

Deputies said an 89-year-old driver of a Hyundai Elantra backed into a woman in the parking lot, pinning her against an unoccupied vehicle in the lot.

The woman, identified as Hazel Cobb, 66, of Spotsylvania, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

