Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSU to hold indoor in-person graduation ceremony for fall 2021

File Photo. Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
File Photo. Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University will hold their fall 2021 commencement ceremony in-person and indoors, their first since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be held inside the VSU Multipurpose Center on December 18 at 10 a.m.

VSU has a vaccination mandate requiring all employees, graduates and attendees to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status before participating in or attending the ceremony. Masks will also be required. Graduates will be allotted four general admission tickets for friends and family to adhere to social distancing and reduced capacity guidelines.

Employees and graduates granted medical or religious exemptions by VSU can participate in the ceremony after testing negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the ceremony. This exception does not apply to ceremony guests.

“Our students and employees have worked diligently and followed our COVID-19 protocols, resulting in a less than 0.5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on campus,” said Donald E. Palm, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “They have earned the privilege of a face-to-face celebration to represent the culmination of their VSU transformative academic experience.”

Full vaccinated attendees will be given a specialized commencement wristband required for entry.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on VSU’s website and broadcast on the university’s radio station.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning and the sky should be clear by...
Almost total lunar eclipse should be visible across Central Virginia early Friday

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
‘Richmond has been busy with babies’: VCU Health sets new monthly record in number of deliveries
Rush Charge
Rush Charge
(File Photo)
Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced to prison for bribery scheme
Anyone with information should call police.
Police search for men suspected of breaking into restaurant, stealing items