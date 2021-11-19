VSU to hold indoor in-person graduation ceremony for fall 2021

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University will hold their fall 2021 commencement ceremony in-person and indoors, their first since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be held inside the VSU Multipurpose Center on December 18 at 10 a.m.

VSU has a vaccination mandate requiring all employees, graduates and attendees to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status before participating in or attending the ceremony. Masks will also be required. Graduates will be allotted four general admission tickets for friends and family to adhere to social distancing and reduced capacity guidelines.

Employees and graduates granted medical or religious exemptions by VSU can participate in the ceremony after testing negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the ceremony. This exception does not apply to ceremony guests.

“Our students and employees have worked diligently and followed our COVID-19 protocols, resulting in a less than 0.5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on campus,” said Donald E. Palm, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “They have earned the privilege of a face-to-face celebration to represent the culmination of their VSU transformative academic experience.”

Full vaccinated attendees will be given a specialized commencement wristband required for entry.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on VSU’s website and broadcast on the university’s radio station.

