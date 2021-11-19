Healthcare Pros
Virginia ABC sees shortage of imported liquors ahead of holidays

Virginia ABC sees shortages on certain products.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People looking to get in the holiday spirit by stocking up on the hard stuff, could run into some issues at the ABC store with limits on certain products. The global supply chain crisis could get in the way of finding your favorite liquor.

Virginia ABC has seen high demand across the board since the start of the pandemic.

“2021 is going to be just a little bit more stressful,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said. “We have our pain points that everybody has...it’s trucking and folks being able to get shipments to to the warehouse, it’s the ports being clogged up.”

That is part of the reason why Virginia ABC decided to do away with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year.

“It was becoming pretty clear that our suppliers weren’t going to be able to fill us back up once we had a big sale because (during) a Black Friday sale we get a lot more traffic, a lot more purchases,” Hill said. “The last thing you want to do is have a sale and then people show up and not be able to buy the thing that they wanted.”

Instead, ABC stores will do “Spirited Thursdays” and offer 20% off on certain products through December.

Hill says the big sellers such as Titos, Jim Beam and Jack Daniels should be well-stocked. However, products that are imported from other countries could get stuck on boats.

“Things like tequila, cognac or things like that are coming from overseas, it’s taken longer to get there,” he said.

Aged products that need to sit in a barrel for some time could also be harder to come by.

“Because we’ve had increased demand over the last 18 months, there’s not as much aged product because it takes a certain amount of time,” Hill said.

Suppliers are also having to pivot and discontinue certain flavors and sizes, temporarily.

There are 120 different kinds of booze that will be limited to one bottle per person, much of it being the higher end liquors. You can find the full list here.

Hill says if you love imported products and see it on the shelf, go ahead and buy it now before it is too late.

