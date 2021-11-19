Valley students work to provide meals to over 400 families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the 34th year in a row, Augusta County students are raising money to provide meals to families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.

Their goal this year is to raise $12,000 and feed about 400 families. Students are leading this project with a plan to use the donated money to buy food, pack it and distribute it to families in need.

They said it’s a chance to use their time off for Thanksgiving for good.

“It really shows the community support students like me have, and you feel good knowing you’re helping the community and ones in need and making this season less stressful for others,” said Fort Defiance High School student council president Courtney Begoon.

They raised $10,000 last year. This project is sponsored by Student Council Associations at Fort Defiance, Buffalo Gap and Stuarts Draft, along with the Wilson Foreign Language Club.

“We want to support our local families who might not be getting a thanksgiving meal this year. We’ve had a rough year this past year and just helping them have a good Thanksgiving,” said Begoon.

Community members are invited to donate money, help package meals or distribute the food.

“It’s the 34th year, and we want to make this one the most successful one yet,” Begoon said.

The group will pack meals Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Houff Tranfer in Weyers Cave. Thursday morning, they’ll deliver the meals, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Wilson Memorial High School.

