Supply chain issues could impact Christmas tree sales

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As families prepare their tables for Thanksgiving, experts are encouraging people to get their Christmas trees now if they haven’t done so already.

Christmas tree farmers are anticipating another busy season, but supply chain issues coupled with climate change could impact how may trees are available this year and how much more you will need to pay.

Holly Berry Christmas Trees is preparing their lot off of Hull Street in Chesterfield to sell Fraser Firs starting next week.

Joey Chenault, who took over the family-owned business, is anticipating a high demand for their trees.

“Last year, we sold out two weeks before Christmas. First time ever,” he said. “This year, we’re expecting probably a little bit more of that.”

Chenault says they ordered 2,700 trees, but the price to get them went up.

“The cost probably went up a good $30 to $40 a tree,” he said.

Chenault says this will also impact the price tag for customers.

“It’s just kind of supply and demand you know,” Chenault said. “We’re having to be charged more, so unfortunately it kind of has to go up like everything else. I know a lot of farms have been reaching out to us, seeing if we could wholesale to them, but we’re just not able to do that.”

The impact is also branching off to artificial trees. The Christmas Tree Association estimates that inventory at retailers is down 25 percent compared to what you would usually see.

On Friday morning, Tim Eells loaded a Christmas tree into his truck.

“Wife said, ‘Go get the tree,’” he said. “I have guests coming next weekend for Thanksgiving and we wanted to have the tree up for them.”

Eells said he’s not worried about the shortages.

“I mean if the tree hadn’t been put up, what are we going to do? Cancel Thanksgiving? Cancel Christmas?,” Eells said. “I guess if I had kids, it would be a real problem.”

As costs rise, Chenault is thankful his family-owned business can continue their decades-long tradition for the community.

“With COVID and all of that, a lot of companies haven’t been able to open this year due to supply issues,” he said. “We’re just very grateful and fortunate to be able to be here again.”

This weekend, Holly Berry Christmas Trees will get their first couple of truckloads of trees ahead of their official opening on Thanksgiving Day.

