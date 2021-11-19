Healthcare Pros
RPS works to address student mental health

Richmond school board(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is working to address students’ mental health and now the district wants to hear from students and parents.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says RPS is reallocating $3 million in federal relief funding to increase mental health supports for students.

But the district wants to hear from parents and students about how exactly the money should be spent, like more counselors, social workers or mindfulness support.

Click here to take the brief survey.

