Richmond apartment complex reserving available units for residents displaced in fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond apartment community is doing its best to help the 36 people, 21 of which are children, displaced in a Tuesday morning fire.

The Red Cross quickly stepped in to get them temporary housing and food, but now there’s a need for permanent housing.

“It’s just unexplainable. Everything’s gone,” said a resident, who asked not to be identified. She said the fire started at her unit at the Foxwoods Apartments.

Apart from the units that were destroyed in the fire, there are seven vacant apartments. Unfortunately, nine families were displaced from their units. Thursday, managers offered the seven available units to the first families that could get there to claim them.

“Basically, the other two people, they have to find their way until that’s done,” the resident said, referring to work happening to restore the damaged building.

A manager on site said her wish is to help all of the displaced families, but she says managers are glad they can help a majority.

“That’s a little relief…Now, I’m just waiting to see when I can get a date [to move in],” the resident said.

Managers say a church and a non-profit have stepped in to help all displaced residents, including making sure they get a hot meal during the holidays. The Red Cross says it has caseworkers who can also help with finding permanent housing for those impacted.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.