Renaming Commission survey for University of Richmond campus buildings will close

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The renaming commission survey for students, staff and alumni to give their input on renaming buildings on the University of Richmond’s campus, will close.

Earlier this year, the university’s Board of Trustees formed a renaming commission to review the names of campus buildings with ties to slavery and segregation.

University of Richmond Board of Trustees creates commission to review campus building names

A survey was emailed out to the university’s community for input. The survey will close on Nov. 19.

The commission is set to submit its final recommendations in the spring.

