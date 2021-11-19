Registration closed for Feed More, Rosie’s turkey giveaway

Healthcare Pros
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registration for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway has closed.

The office of Councilmember Mike Jones is partnering with Feed More and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium for Saturday’s Giveback event. They will provide 1,000 families and seniors in Richmond with a free turkey in time for Thanksgiving. Recipients had to pre-register to receive a turkey.

Jones’s office tells us registration is closed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

