Registration closed for Feed More, Rosie’s turkey giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registration for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway has closed.

The office of Councilmember Mike Jones is partnering with Feed More and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium for Saturday’s Giveback event. They will provide 1,000 families and seniors in Richmond with a free turkey in time for Thanksgiving. Recipients had to pre-register to receive a turkey.

Jones’s office tells us registration is closed.

