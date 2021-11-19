Police: Shooting at northern Virginia mall leaves 1 wounded

Healthcare Pros
Police say one person was shot during a fight in a clothing store at a northern Virginia mall.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police say one person was shot during a fight in a clothing store at a northern Virginia mall, but there was no active threat to the public.

Prince William County police said officers were called to Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge and quickly determined Thursday’s shooting was isolated to a dispute in a clothing store.

Authorities say a man entered the store and got into a fight with a patron, who then shot the man. The injured man drove to a hospital with injuries that police say aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say the shooter hasn’t been located. The mall is about 25 miles south-southwest of the nation’s capital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

