Police search for men suspected of breaking into restaurant, stealing items

Anyone with information should call police.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the men suspected of breaking into a restaurant and stealing items.

Around 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 18, police said two men broke into Cheddar Jackson Restaurant along North 2nd Street.

Police said they stole electronics and food.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Tedeschi at (804) 646-2939 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

