Person charged following Chesterfield brush fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person was charged following a brush fire in Chesterfield County on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called around 3:15 p.m. to a wooded area in the 11500 block of Winterpock Road.

Fire officials said at one point, the fire was about 30 feet away from home, but it did not damage the house.

Forestry Dozer assisted Chesterfield crews in containing the fire, which burned six acres of wood.

No nearby residences were damaged, and there were no injures.

One person was charged with illegal burning.

