Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increases from 5.5% to 5.8%

COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,800 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. VDH said case counts are higher due to a technical processing issue, and they are working on fixing the issue.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 953,460 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 1,762 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,492 deaths have been reported, with 23 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 847 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate increased from 5.5% to 5.8%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,534 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,657 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,295,055 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,818 cases, 1,213 hospitalizations, 563 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,263 cases, 1,260 hospitalizations, 730 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,665 cases, 958 hospitalizations, 366 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,263 cases, 371 hospitalizations, 199 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,080 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,103 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

