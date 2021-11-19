News to Know for Nov. 19: Boosters for all adults; New unemployment system; Cooler day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Cooler Heading Into The Weekend

Temperatures cooling down into the weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. NW wind 10-20mph. Highs near 50.

Expanding Booster Shots

An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend.

Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy. In the last week, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded the shots to all adults. New York City made a similar move.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators last week to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on Pfizer’s application before the advisory panel meets Friday.

Vaccine Rates In Children Double

Richmond - Henrico Health District officials say our second pandemic Thanksgiving will be different because of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the push continues to get more shots in the arms of children.

The 5 to 11-year-old vaccination rate more than doubled for both Richmond and Henrico.

Last week, both were well under the state rate of 6.5%. This week, the rate for the city is 12.2%, and it’s 14.6% for the county. The state’s rate this week is 15%.

Vaccine clinics are seeing more parents willing to bring their children in, with RHHD vaccinating more than 1,000 children on its own so far.

Vigil For 9-Year-Old

There was a massive show of support for a beloved 9-year-old boy who was senselessly killed in a quadruple shooting last Friday.

Abdul Bani-Ahmed was one of two young boys shot and killed when gunfire erupted outside an east-end convenience store on Nine Mile Road.

The PTA of Short Pump Elementary, where Abdul attended school, organized a candlelight prayer vigil in his honor. At 5 p.m., more than 100 parents, teachers, students, and family members gathered outside the elementary school with sunflowers, blue balloons, and candles in hand.

The marquee outside of the school was lit up to read “Forever Our Stinger Abdul.”

Student Mental Health

Richmond Public Schools is working to address students’ mental health and now the district wants to hear from students and parents.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says RPS is reallocating $3 million in federal relief funding to increase mental health supports for students.

But the district wants to hear from parents and students about how exactly the money should be spent, like more counselors, social workers or mindfulness support.

Click here to take the brief survey.

Renaming Commission Survey

The renaming commission survey for students, staff and alumni to give their input on renaming buildings on the University of Richmond’s campus, will close.

Earlier this year, the university’s Board of Trustees formed a renaming commission to review the names of campus buildings with ties to slavery and segregation.

A survey was emailed out to the university’s community for input. The survey will close on Nov. 19.

The commission is set to submit its final recommendations in the spring.

New VUIS System

The new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System (VUIS) is now up and running.

The Virginia Employment Commission says the upgrades will provide a better experience for users.

If you need help going through the new system, there is a video tutorial on VEC’s website.

Customer service agents are available to talk you through from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.

Free Turkey Giveaway

The Richmond community is working together to make sure 1,000 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

FeedMore and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium are teaming up for a free turkey giveaway on Nov. 20.

Members of the community will be able to drive through and pick a turkey up at River City Middle School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are interested, you are asked to register ahead of time. Any turkeys left over will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Final Thought

Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a positive difference to the world - Roy T. Bennett

