Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced to prison for bribery scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Baltimore, Maryland, was sentenced to 45 months in prison on Thursday for her role in a bribery scheme that allowed contraband into the Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Petersburg.

According to court documents, Kim Williams, 57, paid over $60,000 in bribery payments through wire transfers and cash to former Bureau of Prisons correctional officers Stephen Taylor, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Shanice Bullock, of South Hill.

The two allowed contraband items to get into the prison facility and be distributed in return for the payments.

Williams’ son, Dontay Cox, of Baltimore, was an inmate at FCI Petersburg from January 2014 to July 2019.

“Cox ran a gambling ring within the prison and distributed the contraband, including Suboxone, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes, and cellular telephones, to fellow inmates,” a release said.

Between December 2016 and September 2018, Williams’ bank accounts showed deposits of over $137,000, nearly $95,000 was in untraceable cash deposits.

