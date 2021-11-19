List of 2021 Thanksgiving giveaways, events in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a list of Thanksgiving meal giveaways and events happening in the central Virginia area.

Richmond

Feed More and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium are teaming up for a free turkey giveaway on Nov. 20.

Members of the community will be able to drive through and pick a turkey up at River City Middle School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are interested, you are asked to register ahead of time. Any turkeys left over will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Rising Tots Academy will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Plate Giveaway on Nov. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plates are on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. Plates can also be delivered to families in need.

If you or someone you know may need a Thanksgiving meal, call 804-972-7455.

Henrico

Saint Paul’s Baptist Church is partnering with 40 community partners to host the Annual Community Thanksgiving Distribution. This will be a drive-thru event.

The church and community partners will be preparing boxes of food for 2,000 families.

The event will take place on Nov. 19 at 700 East Belt Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Nov. 20 at 4247 Creighton Road from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hope Pharmacy will also be there giving out vaccinations and booster shots.

