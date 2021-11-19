Healthcare Pros
Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

