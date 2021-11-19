Here is how to use the new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System (VUIS) is now up and running. The Virginia Employment Commission says the upgrades will provide a better experience for users.
Here is what you need to know:
- Users will now file new and weekly claims through the VUIS portal also labeled as, ‘VUIS’.
- You need to register through the VUIS and create a new username and password to access the online services.
- From there, you can upload necessary documents, apply for benefits, file a weekly claim, file an appeal and more.
If you need help going through the new system, there is a video tutorial on VEC’s website.
Customer service agents are available to talk you through from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.
