Here is how to use the new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System

(Story Blocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System (VUIS) is now up and running. The Virginia Employment Commission says the upgrades will provide a better experience for users.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Users will now file new and weekly claims through the VUIS portal also labeled as, ‘VUIS’.
  • You need to register through the VUIS and create a new username and password to access the online services.
  • From there, you can upload necessary documents, apply for benefits, file a weekly claim, file an appeal and more.

If you need help going through the new system, there is a video tutorial on VEC’s website.

Customer service agents are available to talk you through from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.

