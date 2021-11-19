Healthcare Pros
Happy Trees to host ‘how to use cannabis’ workshop, festival this weekend

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hydroponics equipment supplier Happy Trees is hosting a ‘How to Use Cannabis Workshop and Good to Know’ festival at its warehouse location this Sunday.

Attendees will learn the best practices for cannabis use in its different forms. Experts will be on hand to talk about different consumption methods and to answer any questions.

The workshop is aimed at people new to growing cannabis and for anyone who has never consumed cannabis before, but experienced consumers are welcome if they want to look for alternatives or want to explore other consumption options.

The workshop is $25 if purchased at their store on 1029 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd in advance or $30 at the door the day of the festival.

The festival will feature live music from Richmond folk quintet Dalton Dash starting at 2 p.m. and food trucks will be on hand.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply Warehouse on 1809 Roane St. It is open to everyone 21 years and older, identification is required at the door.

