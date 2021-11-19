Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Hanover Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man with medical condition

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from a medical...
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from a medical condition.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from a medical condition.

Randale B. Rosemond was reported missing on Nov. 18 after he was last seen in Mechanicsville on Nov. 17.

He was last seen wearing a tan cap, a green and blue jacket, and khaki pants.

Deputies said he does have a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning and the sky should be clear by...
Almost total lunar eclipse should be visible across Central Virginia early Friday
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

Latest News

More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 6.2 million people receive first vaccine dose | More than 5.4 million people fully vaccinated
Registration for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway has closed.
Registration closed for Feed More, Rosie’s turkey giveaway
The crash remains under investigation.
83-year-old pedestrian struck, killed along I-95
Boosters are for those 18+ who have had their 2nd dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least 6 months...
Free COVID-19 vaccine event will be held in Ashland