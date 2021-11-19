Hanover Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man with medical condition
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from a medical condition.
Randale B. Rosemond was reported missing on Nov. 18 after he was last seen in Mechanicsville on Nov. 17.
He was last seen wearing a tan cap, a green and blue jacket, and khaki pants.
Deputies said he does have a medical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.