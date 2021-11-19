Free COVID-19 vaccine event will be held in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

This event is for:

Adults to receive a 1st, 2nd, or booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson

Children ages 5 and older to receive a 1st or 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Boosters are for those 18+ who have had their 2nd dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least 6 months ago, and for those 18+ who had their single dose of Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago.

Seasonal free flu vaccines will also be available.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those getting a vaccine should wear a mask and bring the vaccine card, if you have one.

This event will take place on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 35 Junction Drive. To make an appointment, call 804-365-3240.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.