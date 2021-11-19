Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Much cooler heading into the weekend

Rain returns on Monday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures cooling down into the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. NW wind 10-20mph. Highs near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Scattered showers during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: Cold weather is expected in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs around 50.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs around 60.

