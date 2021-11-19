Feed More, Rosies team up for free turkey giveaway
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community is working together to make sure 1,000 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.
Feed More and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium are teaming up for a free turkey giveaway on Nov. 20.
Members of the community will be able to drive through and pick a turkey up at River City Middle School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
If you are interested, you are asked to register ahead of time. Any turkeys left over will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.