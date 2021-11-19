Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years
An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning and the sky should be clear by...
Almost total lunar eclipse should be visible across Central Virginia early Friday

Latest News

An early copy of the United States Constitution sold for $41 million.
Early copy of US Constitution sells for $41 million
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
More than 100 parents, teacher students, and family gathered in front of Shortpump Elementary...
Slain 9-year-old remembered during candlelight prayer vigil