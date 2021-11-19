Court documents: Petersburg officer indicted on charge of assault and battery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg police officer was indicted on a charge of assault and battery.

The indictment for Jason Sharp came down on Thursday.

A source said the charges are related to a body camera video that shows him excessively tasing someone when he showed up at their home.

The source said Sharp has been with the department for around 20 years and recently was promoted to Acting Lieutenant; however, that rank was rescinded. Sharp currently holds the rank of Sergeant.

Petersburg police are expected to address the indictment on Friday.

