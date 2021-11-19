Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Animal control confirms bear in Louisa County after it kills three pigs, sheep

The sheriff’s office believes the bear is roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River...
The sheriff’s office believes the bear is roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River Farms Road.(Cheryl Senter (custom credit) | AP / Cheryl Senter)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a bear is in the Bumpass area after it killed three pigs and a sheep. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has been made aware.

The sheriff’s office believes the bear is roaming between Louisa Farms Road and Little River Farms Road.

If a bear is in your yard, here’s a list of things to do:

  • From a safe distance, make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans to scare the bear
  • When the bear leaves, remove attractants such as garbage, pet food, or bird feeders
  • Ask neighbors to remove attractants
  • Follow guidelines on the link below
  • Report it to the Wildlife Conflict Helpline (855.571.9003)

Residents are encouraged to protect their livestock. Click here to see what you can use as bear deterrents.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school
Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning and the sky should be clear by...
Almost total lunar eclipse should be visible across Central Virginia early Friday
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

Latest News

Police say one person was shot during a fight in a clothing store at a northern Virginia mall.
Police: Shooting at northern Virginia mall leaves 1 wounded
List of 2021 Thanksgiving giveaways, events in central Virginia
$330 million in refunds headed to Dominion customers
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra announced the policy change at a...
Virginia will expand Medicaid coverage up to a year after pregnancy