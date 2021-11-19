83-year-old pedestrian struck, killed along I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an 83-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed along I-95 in Stafford County.

The crash happened on Nov. 17 at 10:48 p.m. at mile-marker 136.

According to the investigation, a 2015 Kia Sorento was traveling north on Interstate 95 when it struck a male pedestrian that was in the travel lanes. The Kia was unable to avoid striking the man.

The pedestrian was identified as Yvan Jubinville, 83, of Maskinonge, Quebec. Jubinville died at the scene. The 54-year-old driver of the Kia, a Stafford resident, was uninjured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.