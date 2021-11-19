$122.5 million investment to expand Richmond Biscuit Bakery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A leading snack company is expanding its supply chain operations in Henrico County.

Mondelez International will invest over $122.5 million over the next three years. This includes expanding the Richmond Biscuit Bakery.

The bakery is the company’s east coast manufacturing hub, and the investment will allow the site to house a modern OREO production line.

The company will also be opening a new fulfillment center in 2022.

