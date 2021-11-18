Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department said that it has obtained warrants for eight students following a fight at a Virginia high school.

On Nov. 16, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were called to James Monroe High School for a fight involving several students.

Police said none of the students involved needed medical treatment.

Investigators identified eight students involved, and have obtained warrants for four adult students and four under-age students.

Police said the warrants will be served over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond
Rescue
Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

Latest News

Richmond - Henrico Health District officials say our second pandemic Thanksgiving will be...
Richmond, Henrico, Virginia 5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine rates double
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 6.1 million people receive first vaccine dose | More than 5.4 million people fully vaccinated
Hopewell Fire & Rescue is looking to fill three different positions.
Hopewell Fire & Rescue looking to fill positions
Police say after Manzanares was hit, Álvarez Contreras got out of her car and approached the...
Police: Virginia woman kept hit-and-run victim from calling