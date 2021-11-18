VPM acquires Style Weekly; website to resume in coming weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two months after its final issue, Style Weekly is coming back to life.

Virginia Public Media announced Thursday that it had acquired the alternative news site that had operated in Richmond for 40 years.

VPM says in the coming weeks, it will resume operations of the Style Weekly website and its social media platforms.

No decision has been made on whether the newspaper itself will resume.

