Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Testing at UVA linked to recently-approved treatment for Parkinson’s disease

UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The FDA has approved a new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that was tested at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

The treatment is an incisionless form of brain surgery is Insightec’s Exablate Neuro.

UVA is one of only 37 medical centers in the country with the capacity to offer this treatment.

Prior to the approval, treatments for symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease included drugs and invasive deep-brain surgeries.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years
Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond

Latest News

Chesterfield fire truck. (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Facebook)
Person charged following Chesterfield brush fire
State lawmakers consider record surplus as they look toward 2022 session
Petersburg police
Court documents: Petersburg officer indicted on charge of assault and battery
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Executive order: State permitting agencies must consult Tribal Nations
Blakely Weekley was born premature in 2020.
Hospitals, families celebrate World Prematurity Day