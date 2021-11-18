Richmond to kick off holiday season with RVA Illuminates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will kick off the holiday season in early December with RVA Illuminates.

Festivities will get underway at the Kanawha Plaza on East Canal Street on Dec. 3, starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Richmond tradition will return in person this year.

There will be performances by the Richmond Police Department Band and DJ Lonnie B, and Mayor Levar Stony will flip the switch to light up the RVA skyline at 6 p.m.

Shockoe Illuminates will also take place at the 17th Street Market from 5:30-8 p.m. Attendees will be able to start their holiday shopping, enjoy caroler, and see the skyline lighting at 6 p.m.

As part of the tradition, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities also asks businesses and residents to light up their storefronts and homes at 6 p.m.

