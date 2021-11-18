Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond to kick off holiday season with RVA Illuminates

The 2020 RVA Illuminates
The 2020 RVA Illuminates((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will kick off the holiday season in early December with RVA Illuminates.

Festivities will get underway at the Kanawha Plaza on East Canal Street on Dec. 3, starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Richmond tradition will return in person this year.

There will be performances by the Richmond Police Department Band and DJ Lonnie B, and Mayor Levar Stony will flip the switch to light up the RVA skyline at 6 p.m.

Shockoe Illuminates will also take place at the 17th Street Market from 5:30-8 p.m. Attendees will be able to start their holiday shopping, enjoy caroler, and see the skyline lighting at 6 p.m.

As part of the tradition, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities also asks businesses and residents to light up their storefronts and homes at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond
Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

Latest News

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, deputies were called to Tobacco and More in the 1000 block of...
Juvenile charged in robbery of tobacco store
It is the end of an era as Style Weekly announced that it will cease publishing.
VPM acquires Style Weekly; website to resume in coming weeks
Thousands are expected to go through Richmond International Airport over the Thanksgiving...
Thanksgiving travel numbers expected to reach close to pre-pandemic levels
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers