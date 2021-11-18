Richmond, Henrico, Virginia 5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine rates double

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond - Henrico Health District officials say our second pandemic Thanksgiving will be different because of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the push continues to get more shots in the arms of children.

The 5 to 11 year old vaccination rate more than doubled for both Richmond and Henrico.

Last week, both were well under the state rate of 6.5%. This week, the rate for the city is 12.2% and it’s 14.6% for the county. The state’s rate this week is 15%.

“I hope this is encouraging, when they see others and some of the fears, hesitations that they have, that they will go away. You know, sometimes we need to see others doing before we do,” said Dr. Shantelle Brown, Hope Pharmacy.

Vaccine clinics are seeing more parents willing to bring their children in, with RHHD vaccinating more than 1,000 children on its own so far.

“While a vaccine is not 100%, any mitigation strategies and barriers and layers we can add to safety, will definitely help improve the health of children,” said Lawanda Dunn, RHHD Public Health Nurse Supervisor.

To close the gap in the city, health leaders are working to make sure shots are accessible and parents know about it.

“Clearly, folks still want to get vaccinated. We continue to build out our schedule of where we’re going and how we can make that accessible. we’re also ensuring that where we’re vaccinating are close to families and communities of color as well,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

So what’s the advice this year for holiday gatherings? Health officials say we have vaccines now so that’s the big difference.

During a briefing Thursday, the local health department spent more time talking about food safety and how not to get food poison at a Thanksgiving feast, than on policing what people should do this year.

“It’s just thinking about what are the risks there and how to protect them. Testing is good ahead of time. Eating outside is really helpful. So just thinking about the ways you can still gather and be with family but maybe some smaller numbers this year,” said Popovich.

Aside from health department clinics, children can also get a COVID-19 vaccine through a pharmacy and their doctor’s office.

At this point, only Pfizer is approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.