Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond, Henrico, Virginia 5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine rates double

Richmond - Henrico Health District officials say our second pandemic Thanksgiving will be...
Richmond - Henrico Health District officials say our second pandemic Thanksgiving will be different because of the COVID-19 vaccine.(KY3)
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond - Henrico Health District officials say our second pandemic Thanksgiving will be different because of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the push continues to get more shots in the arms of children.

The 5 to 11 year old vaccination rate more than doubled for both Richmond and Henrico.

Last week, both were well under the state rate of 6.5%. This week, the rate for the city is 12.2% and it’s 14.6% for the county. The state’s rate this week is 15%.

“I hope this is encouraging, when they see others and some of the fears, hesitations that they have, that they will go away. You know, sometimes we need to see others doing before we do,” said Dr. Shantelle Brown, Hope Pharmacy.

Vaccine clinics are seeing more parents willing to bring their children in, with RHHD vaccinating more than 1,000 children on its own so far.

“While a vaccine is not 100%, any mitigation strategies and barriers and layers we can add to safety, will definitely help improve the health of children,” said Lawanda Dunn, RHHD Public Health Nurse Supervisor.

To close the gap in the city, health leaders are working to make sure shots are accessible and parents know about it.

“Clearly, folks still want to get vaccinated. We continue to build out our schedule of where we’re going and how we can make that accessible. we’re also ensuring that where we’re vaccinating are close to families and communities of color as well,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

So what’s the advice this year for holiday gatherings? Health officials say we have vaccines now so that’s the big difference.

During a briefing Thursday, the local health department spent more time talking about food safety and how not to get food poison at a Thanksgiving feast, than on policing what people should do this year.

“It’s just thinking about what are the risks there and how to protect them. Testing is good ahead of time. Eating outside is really helpful. So just thinking about the ways you can still gather and be with family but maybe some smaller numbers this year,” said Popovich.

Aside from health department clinics, children can also get a COVID-19 vaccine through a pharmacy and their doctor’s office.

At this point, only Pfizer is approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond
Rescue
Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Number of babies born at VCU Health in October hits record high
COVID-19 cases in Virginia
Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 5.5%
More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
This enhancement would be another step in the VDH’s efforts to provide accurate information to...
Virginia Department of Health announces new COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard