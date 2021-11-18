Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘Richmond has been busy with babies’: VCU Health sets new monthly record in number of deliveries

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health set a new record in the number of babies delivered in one month!

In October, 247 little boys and girls were born at the downtown Richmond location.

“I can say I’m not surprised; we have felt the busyness in a very good way,” said Dr. Emily Barrows, M.D., an OB/GYN with VCU Health. “It’s been very exciting in labor and delivery recently.

That number surpassed a VCU Health record from 2013. It is also a 4% increase in births from Oct. 2020 and a nearly 15% increase from Sept. 2021.

“The city of Richmond has been busy with babies,” Barrows said.

However, doctors like Barrows understand pregnancy in the middle of a pandemic can be concerning.

It is why the health system has made adjustments over the last 18 months. Each expecting mom is allowed one visitor per 24 hours, plus their doula or midwife if they are part of the birth plan.

“We need to protect our patients and each other from COVID, but we also need to protect them from a birth experience that’s traumatic or upsetting to them,” Barrows said. “So, balancing those two things has been important to us.”

Meanwhile, other hospital systems are also prepared to handle a rise in deliveries.

While Bon Secours could not provide specific numbers at this time, a spokeswoman said they experience fluctuations in the number of deliveries.

Messages to HCA Healthcare were not immediately returned.

While the new bundles of joy get used to their surroundings, doctors also take the time to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.

“I’m very happy to report that a lot of my pregnant patients decided to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Barrows said. “I always try to recommend it to them, dissuade their fears.”

Barrows added she informs expecting moms about the various studies from other areas of the U.S. and world to help calm any fears.

“If you look at all those women vaccinated and all those women who have not been vaccinated, there are no differences in things like preterm labor, no differences in terms of bad effects of pregnancy, their birth experience - the mom, the baby, everyone does really well,” she said.

While doctors are encouraging pregnant mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 - if they choose to get vaccinated while breastfeeding, the mothers can still pass along antibodies to their children.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Bus crash
Driver charged after school bus carrying 16 children gets hit by train
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning and the sky should be clear by...
Almost total lunar eclipse should be visible across Central Virginia early Friday

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increases from 5.5% to 5.8%
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra announced the policy change at a...
Virginia will expand Medicaid coverage up to a year after pregnancy
Blakely Weekley was born premature in 2020.
Hospitals, families celebrate World Prematurity Day
Richmond - Henrico Health District officials say our second pandemic Thanksgiving will be...
COVID-19 vaccine rates double for children 5-11 in Richmond, Henrico