Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers

Dominion Energy generic
Dominion Energy generic((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers are in for a refund and rate reduction.

The State Corporation Commission approved a settlement after a financial review showed Dominion made more than a fair profit.

The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million.

For the average customer, that comes out to about $67 in refunds over the next two years, and the reduction saves about 90 cents a month.

