Over 6.1 million people receive first vaccine dose | More than 5.4 million people fully vaccinated

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Nov. 18, at least 6,218,276 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 72.9% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,479,547 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 64.2% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 86.4%, with 76.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster of the Pfizer vaccine. So far, 989,414 Virginians have received their third dose.

As of Nov. 18, 108,722 children ages, 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Nov. 18, 12,275,888 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 40,389.

In total, 14,555,905 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

