Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 5.5%

COVID-19 cases in Virginia
COVID-19 cases in Virginia(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,800 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. VDH said case counts are higher due to a technical processing issue, and they are working on fixing the issue.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 951,698 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 18, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 1,895 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,469 deaths have been reported, with 26 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 847 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate decreased from 5.7% to 5.5%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,510 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,499 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,270,719 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,758 cases, 1,212 hospitalizations, 562 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,198 cases, 1,258 hospitalizations, 728 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,640 cases, 959 hospitalizations, 365 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,227 cases, 371 hospitalizations, 199 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,077 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,094 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There are several minor injuries. There were 16 children on the bus at the time.
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Human remains found along I-64 identified as man missing since August
Carvana vending machine in Richmond.
New Carvana vending machine opens in Richmond
Rescue
Man retrieved from water after truck goes down embankment near Norris Bridge
A Mechanicsville woman has spent months trying to prove she hasn’t been to New York City, after...
‘I have not been out of the state:’ Virginia driver owes for New York City parking ticket, has not been there in four years

Latest News

More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
This enhancement would be another step in the VDH’s efforts to provide accurate information to...
Virginia Department of Health announces new COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard
Generic surgery photo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, UVA Children’s partner to provide heart surgery for kids
Virginia health insurance premiums are still too high for many customers, report finds