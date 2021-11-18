News to Know for Nov. 18: Fourth arrest in quadruple shooting; Thanksgiving travel; Sunny, breezy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Warm Day, Average Temperatures

Well above average temperatures today, then much cooler starting tomorrow.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy. A few scattered showers later in the evening and overnight. Rain totals less than 1/4″. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hanover 911 Outage Update

There was a 911 outage for residents in parts of Hanover County.

The 911 outage in the Beaverdam and Montpelier areas of Hanover County has been resolved, Hanover Emergency Communications said.

Residents were told that if they had an emergency, they should call 804-730-6140 or 804-365-6140.

Fourth Suspect In Deadly Shooting Arrested

The Richmond Police Department says a fourth arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old and injured two men on Nov. 12.

Richmond said the remaining suspect, a 17-year-old boy, turned himself into RPD Headquarters shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police aren’t telling us much about what led up to the fatal shootings or even if the victims were the intended targets or just caught in the crossfire.

However, police say this does not appear to be gang-related.

Large Turnout At Vaccine Event

There was a bigger turnout than expected at Cardinal Elementary School in Richmond for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Hope Pharmacy offered vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Hope Pharmacy is working with Virginia’s Department of Health’s pharmacy program to help offer onsite COVID-19 vaccines at local schools and senior homes.

The purpose is to help make ensure vaccination equity.

Northam Will Tour Kids Vaccine Clinic

Gov. Northam will tour a pediatric COVID-19 clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Nov. 18.

The governor will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.

Osha Will Not Enforce Vaccine Mandate

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is following the stay issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, it said on its website, and is temporarily not enforcing the COVID-19 federal vaccine mandate on private employers.

The stay was issued by the appeals court on Friday.

The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the mandate “until further court order.”

The vaccine mandate calls for businesses with more than 100 workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly.

Strain On Military Families

It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

That estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks around the country, underscores how long-term food insecurity has extended into every aspect of American life, including the military.

The exact scope of the problem is a topic of debate, due to a lack of formal study. But activists say it has existed for years and primarily affects junior-level enlisted service members — ranks E1 to E4 in military parlance — with children.

Bus Driver Hiring Event

The Caroline County school district is in need of bus drivers.

No experience is needed and all training will be provided. There is a $750 sign-on bonus.

The hiring event is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Caroline County school board office located at 16261 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, Virginia, 22427.

Chase Seeks Republican Nomination

Republican state senator Amanda Chase threw her name into the ring for a seat in the United States Congress in 2022.

Chase officially announced her run for the Republican nomination to potentially take on Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for the 7th Congressional District.

She made the announcement on the John Reid Morning Show, saying Virginia has “suffered from failed leadership and the liberal agenda.”

Chase will first have to win the Republican nomination and beat out the five other potential Republican candidates.

Redistricting Map

Leaders in Chesterfield have adopted a new redistricting map.

The redistricting process is required every decade in conjunction with the U.S. Census.

The Board of Supervisors approved the updated map on Nov. 17, which moves the entire neighborhood of Woodlake to the Clover Hill district.

Thanksgiving Travel

Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level. More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Final Thought

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light - Aristotle

